Paul A. Zevnik Sells 193,382 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 457,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $647.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

