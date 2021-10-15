Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $951,520.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 316.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 49.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

