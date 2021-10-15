PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $299.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

