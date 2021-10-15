PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

PDC Energy stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

