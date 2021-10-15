Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.65 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

