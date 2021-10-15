PECULIUM 1-Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PECULIUM has a market cap of $12.13 million and $1.24 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

