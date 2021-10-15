Peercoin Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $31,650.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,176,730 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.