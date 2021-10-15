Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

PBA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 21,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.