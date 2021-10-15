Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,147.74

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,147.74 ($15.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,158 ($15.13). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,152 ($15.05), with a volume of 602,475 shares traded.

PNN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

