Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $72.15 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

