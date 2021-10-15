Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,655. The company has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

