pEOS Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $93.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

