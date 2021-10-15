Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Financial Review

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.22 billion 1.46 $412.88 million $2.13 4.23 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.15

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 6.38% 1.34% 0.55% Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontline and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 4 3 0 2.43 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $8.57, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.33%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Frontline.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

