Permanens Capital L.P. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 283,025 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 128,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 955,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average is $273.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

