Permission Coin (ASK) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.54 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $680,451.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.