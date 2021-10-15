Peter Lamb Sells 47,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,185. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.