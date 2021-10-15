Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.67. 17,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,367. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

