Phantasma Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $959,212.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,634.70 or 0.99885265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.16 or 0.00570711 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001646 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

