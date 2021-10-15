Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $40,421.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00314432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

