Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

