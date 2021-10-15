Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.34

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.34 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 60,042 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.34. The firm has a market cap of £236.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

