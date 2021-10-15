Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 5,452 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 432,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

