PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PHX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 98,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,019. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

