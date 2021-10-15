Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,191,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,180,000 after buying an additional 2,053,295 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

FTCH stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,866. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

