Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,170 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 52,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.51. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,879.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

