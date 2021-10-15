Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

