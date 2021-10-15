Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,196,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $684.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.40 and its 200 day moving average is $572.01. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $692.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

