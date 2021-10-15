Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 194.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 68.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 113,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,169 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $254.18. 16,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,748. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.90. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

