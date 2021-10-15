Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $15,911,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. 23,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.