PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 46.0% in September

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE PHK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,061. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $242,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

