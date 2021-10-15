Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,961 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinduoduo worth $82,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.03 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

