Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1,995.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00311412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,822,433 coins and its circulating supply is 431,561,997 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

