Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

