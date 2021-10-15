Piper Sandler Weighs in on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $400.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

