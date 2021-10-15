Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

