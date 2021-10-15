PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $832,543.62

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $832,543.62 and $31.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00209674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

