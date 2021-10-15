Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,836.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.09 million and $215,836.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001240 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00104487 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.39 or 0.00664595 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

