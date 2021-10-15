Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as low as C$3.03. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 111,919 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$235.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

