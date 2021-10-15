PlatON (LAT) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,027,321 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

