Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 136,263.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

