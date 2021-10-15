Playgroundz 1-Day Volume Tops $1,606.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $318,273.33 and $1,606.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.