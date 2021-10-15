PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.25

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $32.23. PLDT shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 27,841 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.844 dividend. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PLDT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth $394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 185.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

