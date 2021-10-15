Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 483,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,694,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

