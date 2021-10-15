PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Position Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for 2.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.60% of PNM Resources worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

