Po.et Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $523,394.21 and $269.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

