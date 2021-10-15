Polis (POLIS) One Day Volume Tops $248.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $248.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001220 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099968 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00649359 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.