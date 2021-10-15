Polkadex Market Cap Hits $64.72 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00033171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $64.72 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

