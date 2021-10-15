Polkadot 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.71 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

