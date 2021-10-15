PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Up 23.9% This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.41 million and $1.08 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,871,012 coins and its circulating supply is 14,621,012 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

