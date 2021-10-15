Polytrade (TRADE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $323,332.00

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $1.89 million and $323,332.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,273 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

